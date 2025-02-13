Two YSRCP councillors join TDP in Pulivendula

KADAPA: The YSRCP has suffered a jolt in its stronghold Pulivendula as two of its municipal councillors switched allegiance to the TDP. The development has sparked speculation of a possible exodus from the YSRCP to the TDP in the coming days.

Pulivendula has been an invincible fortress for the YSRCP with both the Assembly constituency, and the municipality are firmly under its control. However, the defection of two councillors has raised questions about the YSRCP grip on Pulivendula with TDP leaders expressing confidence that this marks the beginning of a significant political shift.

All the 33 seats of the municipality are held by the YSRCP. It was alleged that bills for various development works executed under the Pulivendula Urban Development Authority (PUDA) were cleared selectively, benefiting only a few key leaders while others were left out. This had led to resentment among many councillors, prompting them to consider shifting loyalties to the TDP.

Sensing an opportunity to gain a foothold in Pulivendula, the TDP has intensified its efforts to attract YSRCP councillors into its fold. On Tuesday evening, 30th ward councillor Shaheeda, along with her husband Siddayya, joined the TDP in the presence of the party State secretary Thogutla Madhusudhan Reddy. On Wednesday, 13th ward councillor Ranganayakulu joined the TDP in the presence of Pulivendula TDP incharge Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (BTech Ravi). The TDP leadership has claimed that 15 YSRCP councillors are in touch with it.

Ravi said, “The TDP development agenda is drawing YSRCP councillors towards us. It is only a matter of time before Pulivendula sees a complete political transformation.”