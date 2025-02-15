Andhra man kills father with help of YouTube videos

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for murdering his father over a property dispute. According to Mylavaram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Prasada Rao, the accused, Kadiyam Pulla Rao, was addicted to vices and lost lakhs in online betting and trading. To repay his debts, he pressured his father, Srinivasa Rao, to sell their property.

When his father refused, Pulla Rao, after watching YouTube videos, planned the murder.

On February 8, he attacked his father with a sharp object and later dumped the body in nearby fields to mislead investigators.

Investigation is underway.