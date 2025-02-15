Beware of criminals disguised as politicians, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Criminals disguised as politicians are a serious threat to democracy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly stated while addressing TDP leaders at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday.

According to sources, Naidu’s remarks were made in the context of the arrest of YSRCP leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, which led to protests by party members.

Referring to the previous YSRCP government, the Chief Minister said those who had undermined democracy over the past five years were now attempting to spread falsehoods about the current administration.

“Attacks, destruction, and murders are only a part of jungle raj. Our government is democratic, and the administration is being run effectively, in accordance with the law,” Naidu told the TDP leaders.

Additionally, he reviewed the party’s preparations for the upcoming MLC elections, which will be held for two Graduates’ constituencies and one Teachers’ constituency. A three-member committee, comprising Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, and former MLC AS Ramakrishna, was tasked with deciding whether the TDP would support a candidate in the Teachers’ constituency covering the combined districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam.

Naidu also urged the leaders to take the elections for the Krishna-Guntur and East Godavari-West Godavari Graduates’ constituencies seriously and to ensure that the candidates supported by NDA win with a large majority.

TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao and other leaders were present.