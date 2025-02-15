First bird flu case reported in Rayalaseema, authorities on alert

KURNOOL: The district administration has declared Narsimha Reddy Nagar a red zone after confirming the first case of bird flu in Kurnool. Strict supervision and control measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, officials from the Medical and Health, Animal Husbandry Departments, and Kurnool Municipal Corporation inspected the affected area as part of intensified surveillance. Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, TG Bharath, reassured the public, urging them not to panic. He discussed the situation with District Collector P Ranjith Basha and emphasised the proper disposal of infected birds while ensuring strict adherence to government guidelines.

Dr G Srinivasulu, Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, stated that special monitoring teams have been deployed in coordination with health and municipal authorities. As a precaution, the sale of chicken, meat, and eggs has been completely halted in Narsimha Reddy Nagar. A public awareness campaign has been launched, advising residents to avoid contact with sick or dead birds, report unusual bird deaths, and maintain proper hygiene.

Authorities have also warned against consuming undercooked poultry and eggs to prevent potential transmission. A team of health experts has been stationed in the affected area for continuous surveillance, ensuring strict compliance with safety protocols.

The district administration remains committed to controlling the outbreak and protecting public health.

Chicken sales banned in Ambedkar Konaseema district

Authorities in Ambedkar Konaseema have enforced a strict ban on chicken sales following a bird flu outbreak.

Municipal staff blocked sales across the district, instructing wholesale and retail shops to halt operations.

In Mummidivaram, officials buried dead chickens and sealed meat.

Shop owners were warned to comply until further notice.