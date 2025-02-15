YSRCP leader Vamsi Mohan sent to 14-day judicial custody; police seek 10-day custody

VIJAYAWADA: The Fourth Additional Chief Magistrate Court in Vijayawada remanded former Gannavaram MLA and senior YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan and others to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday night. Vamsi along with Lakshmipati and Sivaramakrishna Prasad were produced in court.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mudunuri Kiran, brother of Mudunuri Satyavardhan who was a witness in the Gannavaram TDP office attack, and also the complainant, went missing on February 11.

Patamata police registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 140(1), 308, 351(3) read with 3(5), and 3 (2) and 3(1) the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Before his disappearance, Satyavardhan filed an affidavit in the SC and ST Special Court in Vijayawada that he had no connection with the case, and wanted to withdraw the case.

It is learnt that Patamata police filed a petition in the court on Friday, seeking 10-day custody of Vamsi and two others pertaining to the abduction and threatening case.

In the petition, police informed the court that questioning Vamsi will help the investigation authorities bring out the facts behind the incident.

On the other hand, the counsel of Vamsi filed a bail petition in the court claiming that the arrest was a political vendetta, and the former MLA has nothing to do with it.

Responding to a query raised pertaining to the arrest of the former MLA while addressing a press conference, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu said police had secured sufficient evidence pertaining to the role of the accused in the case and said the investigation is on to find out the role of others.

“Nobody can cheat technology. We are not under any pressure and acted according to the complaint of Kiran. More people will be arrested in the course of investigation,” the CP said.