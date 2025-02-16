Police nab acid attack accused within 24 hours in Andhra

NELLORE: Annamayya district police on Saturday arrested Sankarapu Ganesh (22) within 24 hours, who was involved in an acid attack on a young woman in Gurramkonda.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Vidyasagar Naidu said the attack occurred on February 14 at 6.00 am in Pyarampalle village, where the accused forcibly entered the home of Dasari Gowthami (22), threw acid on her face and into her mouth, and inflicted knife injuries on her throat, head and hands.

Ganesh had reportedly been harassing Gowthami for some time, but she had rejected his advances. Upon learning of her engagement to her relative Srikanth from Pileru, he became enraged and planned the attack. Before fleeing the scene, he told her, “If you can’t be mine, you can’t be someone else’s either.” Her parents rushed her to Madanapalle hospital in a 108 ambulance, where she is undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving the report, four special teams led by three Circle Inspectors were deployed to track down the accused. The police, acting swiftly, arrested Ganesh near Angallu on the same day. They also seized critical evidence, including his mobile phone, blood-stained clothes, and the acid purchase bill. SP Vidyasagar assured that a comprehensive investigation, including forensic and digital analysis, is underway to ensure strict legal consequences for the accused. He reiterated that crimes against women will not be tolerated.

The SP urged parents to monitor their children’s activities and warned that legal action would be taken against parents if minors were caught riding motorcycles. He emphasised the importance of reporting harassment or violence immediately. To enhance public safety and legal awareness, the district police have launched a WhatsApp awareness channel, providing updates and guidance. “We encourage citizens to follow the channel, stay informed, and share it with others,” said the SP.