DIG booked for attacking wife in Guntur district

GUNTUR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Stamps and Registration Department, Kiran Kumar, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his wife, Anasuya.

In her police complaint, Anasuya accused her husband of multiple extramarital affairs and subjecting her to mental and physical harassment. She claimed they had been living separately for a year due to his abusive behaviour.

The couple, who married for love, has a daughter they adopted and a son born via surrogacy in 2012. Anasuya alleged that Kiran’s affairs worsened their marriage, leading to frequent harassment.

She said Kiran recently intercepted her during a visit to relatives, assaulted her, and even harmed their son.

The situation escalated on Sunday when Kiran Kumar allegedly attacked her again, causing her to lose consciousness. Neighbours rushed Anasuya to a private hospital, and after receiving treatment, she filed a complaint at Arundelpet police station in Guntur. Kiran, currently on leave, denied the accusations, claiming they had been separated for six years after a mutual decision made before family elders.

The police have launched an investigation, gathering evidence, including photographs linked to Kiran’s alleged affairs. Both parties are expected to be questioned as the inquiry continues.