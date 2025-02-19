Singhania Group to strengthen Andhra government schools

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sulochanadevi Singhania School Trust to enhance educational standards in the government schools, in the presence of HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Undavalli on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to reform school management by improving teacher performance through training and spoken English proficiency while integrating technology into the curriculum. Initially, 14 schools in Tirupati district will be covered under the programme. The project will later extend to Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada. Over the next five years, the Singhania Group will provide extensive teacher development, skill enhancement, and technology integration, benefitting one lakh students.

Minister Lokesh reaffirmed the State government’s vision of making AP’s education sector the best in the country. “We are introducing radical changes in the KG to PG curriculum. Our goal is to equip students with job-ready skills,” he asserted.

Singhania Group Chairman Gautam Hari Singhania highlighted the focus on equipping students with high-tech skills. Singhania Group of Schools Director Revathi Srinivasan and others key executives from the Singhania Group and Raymond were present.