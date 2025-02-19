Water Policy of Andhra highlighted at Jal Shakti convention

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Rama Naidu has felt that the rapid economic development of the State is only possible with the interlinking of rivers and effective utilisation of available water resources.

Making a presentation on the Water Policy of Andhra Pradesh as part of Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 to make the State drought-proof, at the Water Vision 2047 convention being held by the Jal Shakti Ministry in Udaipur of Rajasthan on Tuesday, Rama Naidu said KL Rao, an eminent engineer from AP, was the pioneer of interlinking of rivers, and proposed Garland of Rivers from the North (Himalayan) to the South (Peninsular) India.

PM Modi is keen on implementing the proposal, and CM N Chandrababu Naidu, has also come up with river interlinking projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Explaining the rainfall situation, cropping pattern, dependency on agriculture in the State, he said eight districts are drought prone, and the remaining 18 experience frequent floods and cyclones. “The bifurcation of the State has a massive impact on our resources and economy. AP located adjacent to the Bay of Bengal is dependent on the mercy of the neighbouring States for release of water,” he explained.