NDA government committed to poll promises: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena President K Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is working in close coordination to drive the development of the State. He highlighted that the leaders of TDP, JSP, and BJP are all united in their efforts to achieve common goals for the State’s progress.
In an informal interaction with the media in Delhi, Pawan addressed his recent absence from several State government meetings. He explained that he had been unable to attend due to severe spondylitis, a condition that continues to cause him significant discomfort. Despite his health issues, the Dy Chief Minister assured that he is fully committed to his responsibilities, particularly in the Environment and Forest departments, which he expressed a deep passion for. He reassured the public that he was diligently fulfilling his duties in these areas.
Pawan Kalyan also reiterated the NDA government’s dedication to fulfilling the poll promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh, despite the financial challenges the State faces due to the massive debts accumulated under the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stated that the government is making progress on various fronts and remains focused on improving the lives of the people, even while navigating these financial constraints.
The event in Delhi, however, became a notable one for Pawan Kalyan when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Standing on the stage, Pawan Kalyan quickly became the centre of attention, drawing the gaze of many. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was greeting the Chief Ministers and Deputy CMs of several States, paused when he noticed Pawan Kalyan, who was dressed in distinctive attire. Modi, with a smile, walked up to the actor-turned-politician, shook his hand, and exchanged pleasantries.
In a lighthearted moment, Modi playfully inquired if Pawan was preparing to leave for the Himalayas, noticing his unique outfit. With a chuckle, Pawan responded, assuring the Prime Minister that he had no such plans. Modi, in a friendly tone, reminded him that there were many important responsibilities ahead of him, encouraging him to take care of them.
During his visit to Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister also met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to discuss key issues, particularly related to the Polavaram project and other vital irrigation projects. Following this meeting, Pawan, along with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also met with central officials to discuss the possibility of obtaining more central assistance for these infrastructure projects.