NDA government committed to poll promises: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena President K Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is working in close coordination to drive the development of the State. He highlighted that the leaders of TDP, JSP, and BJP are all united in their efforts to achieve common goals for the State’s progress.

In an informal interaction with the media in Delhi, Pawan addressed his recent absence from several State government meetings. He explained that he had been unable to attend due to severe spondylitis, a condition that continues to cause him significant discomfort. Despite his health issues, the Dy Chief Minister assured that he is fully committed to his responsibilities, particularly in the Environment and Forest departments, which he expressed a deep passion for. He reassured the public that he was diligently fulfilling his duties in these areas.

Pawan Kalyan also reiterated the NDA government’s dedication to fulfilling the poll promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh, despite the financial challenges the State faces due to the massive debts accumulated under the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stated that the government is making progress on various fronts and remains focused on improving the lives of the people, even while navigating these financial constraints.