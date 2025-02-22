Ready Suraksha app by March 8: Andhra Pradesh HM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha directed the DGP to finalise the ‘Suraksha’ mobile application aimed at ensuring women’s safety. She further ordered officials to have the application ready by March 8, in time for International Women’s Day.

Anitha chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat with Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, ADGP Madhusudan Reddy, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, and other officials.

The discussion focused on ongoing measures to enhance women’s safety, budget allocations for the police department, the formation of a special women’s protection wing, and the development of a dedicated mobile application.

She emphasised that women’s safety would remain a top priority for the government and urged officials to implement more women-friendly initiatives shortly. Anitha reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s zero-tolerance policy toward crimes against women and directed the DGP to ensure help desks and additional staff at police stations. Additionally, she called for the strengthening of helplines (100, 112, 181, and 1098).