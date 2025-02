VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his commitment to protect the interests of chilli farmers in the wake of a slump in market prices, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged traders and exporters to cooperate with the State government in this regard.

At a meeting with representatives of chilli farmers, traders, exporters and commission agents, besides officials of the agriculture and marketing departments on Saturday, the Chief Minister informed them that understanding the plight of chilli farmers and to bail them out of the predicament, he wrote letters to the Centre on December 26, 2024 and again on February 5 and 11 this year. In case the chilli prices fall below Rs 11,781 per quintal, the Centre has come forward to procure the crop through the Market Intervention Scheme with the State and the Centre bearing the cost equally.

However, farmers expressed their reservations over the same, pointing out that chilli farmers from other States might take advantage of it and move their produce to AP. Taking their opinion into consideration, Naidu promised to discuss the matter with the Centre to take a final call. The farmers urged Naidu to consider revisiting the bonus scheme for chilli farmers as he did during his previous tenure.