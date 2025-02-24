Be voice of common man: Pawan Kalyan to JSP MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan exhorted his party legislators to be the voice of the common man in the budget session of the Assembly.

Addressing the JSP Legislative Party meeting at the party central office on Sunday evening, he urged the MLAs and MLCs to actively participate in discussions, ensuring that public issues, aspirations, and welfare concerns are effectively represented in the Assembly.

“Every word spoken by legislators carries great influence. Members should be mindful of their language and avoid offensive remarks. The public is watching our conduct in the Assembly,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Criticising the YSRCP for using vulgar language in the Assembly in the past, he urged the JSP members to uphold the decorum and dignity of the House. “YSRCP representatives may try to provoke us, but we must remain dignified, and not let their negativity influence our conduct in the House,” Pawan Kalyan said.

“Every minute in the Assembly is valuable. Our discussions should be reasonable and solution-oriented,” he said.