Chandrababu Naidu deceived youth, govt staff & people, alleges Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for deceiving unemployed youth, government employees, and people from all sections of society.

In a post on X, Jagan accused Naidu of betraying Group 2 aspirants and creating confusion ahead of their exams. “For three weeks, the State government pretended to listen to Group 2 aspirants’ requests and assured them of justice. However, in the end, their concerns were ignored,” he said.

Despite the Chief Minister’s assurances, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) proceeded with the exams, disregarding government orders, he alleged. He also accused the State government of using police force against protesting aspirants, calling the decision to hold exams under such circumstances “completely unfair.”

Jagan also criticised the government over the Mega DSC recruitment, claiming that it had not provided a single job despite cancelling the previous DSC notification. “The job calendar, promised every January, was never implemented. The government removed 2.6 lakh village and ward volunteers despite promising to increase their salaries. Staff in the village and ward secretariats were reduced, and the Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance was not implemented,” he alleged.

He further stated that several people lost their jobs in Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation, FiberNet, AP EDC, and the Health Department. He also slammed the government for failing to provide interim relief (IR) for government employees and forcing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) chairman to resign without appointing a replacement.