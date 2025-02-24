EAGLE set to confiscate smugglers’ assets

VIJAYAWADA: The Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has launched financial investigations for the first time in Andhra Pradesh to identify and seize properties of ganja smugglers. The move aims to deter smugglers by targeting their illegal assets.

The EAGLE teams are exercising their vested powers to confiscate properties not only after conviction by Special Courts handling Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases but also during the investigation and trial process. The probe will focus on cases involving seizure of ganja in commercial quantities.

To combat the growing menace of narcotic drug trafficking and abuse, the State Government formed EAGLE as a dedicated unit to safeguard public health, social stability, and security. The government appointed Inspector General of Police Ake Ravi Krishna as EAGLE chief.

As part of its efforts, EAGLE officials are training district heads and station house officers on the modalities of financial investigation in NDPS cases, which is considered vital to tackling the drug menace.

Police have powers under the law to initiate financial investigations, freeze bank accounts, and order the seizure of movable and immovable properties during the probe.

However, these actions must be confirmed by a competent authority under the NDPS Act and courts.

“Under the provisions of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEM) and the NDPS Act, the investigation authority has powers to seize and auction properties acquired through ganja smuggling. If the accused are convicted, they must forfeit all properties earned through smuggling. The NDPS Act allows seizure not only of the accused’s properties but also those registered in the names of close family members, including parents, children, spouses, siblings, and in-laws,” Ravi Krishna said.

Once the confiscation order is issued by the competent authority, the State Government can auction the properties, he added. For instance, EAGLE teams are conducting detailed financial investigations in two cases reported in Anakapalle and Vizianagaram.

“This process has been in force in Tamil Nadu. In Andhra Pradesh, we are implementing it in two phases—freezing properties during investigation and attaching them after conviction. To ensure that all properties and financial sources linked to accused smugglers come under confiscation, we are coordinating with prosecutors, revenue officials, bankers, and other stakeholders,” Ravi Krishna added.