Ensure no malpractices take place in Inter exams: Prakasam Collector to officials

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya has directed all officers and staff appointed for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations, starting on March 1, to remain vigilant and prevent malpractices.

During a special review meeting at Andhra Kesari Vidya Kendram (AKVK) Degree College on Sunday, the Collector addressed departmental officers, Chief Superintendents, Custodians, Additional Chief Superintendents, and Squad members, stressing the importance of their roles in ensuring smooth examinations.

“Do not treat this as a routine task. Negligence will invite serious action. Chief Superintendents and Additional Chief Superintendents should visit their allotted centres in advance and assess their credibility and preparedness,” she instructed.

The Collector warned against allowing malpractice cases and advised strict verification of hall tickets. Students must not carry mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, or calculators into exam halls. However, staff should not intimidate students with excessive strictness.

She instructed officials to allow students with valid hall tickets, even without their principal’s signature. College managements forcing students to clear dues for hall tickets will face strict action. Students should be informed about downloading hall tickets via WhatsApp, the Collector added.