Global delegation explores natural farming techniques in Guntur district

VIJAYAWADA: Producers Trust Chief Executive Officer Keith Agoda and Patrick Struebi, a leading agricultural entrepreneur and top European distributor, visited the community-managed natural farming (APCNF) fields in Davulurupalem village, Kollipara mandal, Guntur district. The visit was led by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The delegation began their tour at the District Project Management (DPM) office, where officials provided an overview of APCNF’s journey and cadre strength.

DPM K Rajkumari elaborated on APCNF’s nine universal principles, which both the guests appreciated.”

They then observed demonstrations of Beejamrutham, Ghana Jeevamrutham, Drava Jeevamrutham, and Seed Pelletisation.

During their field visit, they explored an A-grade banana farm with intercropping, managed under the ATM model by SC tenant farmer Vasantha Kumari.

While comparing banana cultivation methods—Seed to Seed natural farming by Kannaiah and C Rama Rao and chemical farming by T Babu—they remarked, “The soil is totally different compared to chemical-based farming. The soil texture in natural farming is truly appreciable.”

At the Any Time Money (ATM) model turmeric farm, Agoda and Struebi were impressed by the produce’s rich aroma.

The visit included discussions with natural farming banana farmers, resilience farmers, and Self-Help Group (SHG) members on food basket interventions led by Adi Lakshmi Self-Help Group of Abyudhya Village Organisation. They also visited a Nutri Garden maintained by Self-Help Group leader Srilakshmi.

Additional Director of Horticulture Dr CB Harinath Reddy and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha staff participated in the visit.