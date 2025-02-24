Historic Avilala Tank set for a major revamp

TIRUPATI: Avilala Tank, a historic landmark built by Vijayanagara King Sri Krishna Devaraya, has long been associated with Tirupati. In recent years, the tank had fallen into disuse, but efforts are now underway to restore its glory. Following instructions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar has taken steps to revitalise the area. He formed an integrated team with officials from the Revenue, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), and Irrigation departments to begin the tank’s restoration. As part of the first phase, jungle clearance work has been completed.

The district administration aims to develop the historic Avilala Tank into a beautiful location for both residents and pilgrims, offering them a space of recreation and tranquillity in line with the Chief Minister’s directive.

The Avilala Tank spans 201.62 acres and is located in Survey Nos. 17, 18/1, and 18/2 in Avilala village, at the city’s entrance. The tank was transferred to TUDA in 1994 for development. As part of the beautification works under the previous TDP government between 2014 and 2019, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) allocated Rs 80 crore. TTD had initiated beautification work by installing fencing, walking tracks, and planting ornamental and shade-bearing trees, with plans to develop the tank area into an eco-park.

However, after the change of guard in the State in 2019, the YSRCP govt constituted the TTD Board and reallocated the designated funds to other development works such as constructing the Balaji reservoir to address drinking water needs. This decision had raised concerns about the future of the tank’s restoration.

Two months ago, the Collector convened a meeting to outline a project aimed at transforming the area into both a tourist attraction and an ecological destination for the millions of pilgrims who visit Tirupati.

Despite these challenges, TUDA has resumed work on the tank. Speaking to TNIE, TUDA Vice Chairman Mourya said, “Currently, we are focusing on jungle clearance as the initial step. In the next phase, TUDA will develop the area following National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. The tank will soon be accessible to city residents for leisure, but all development will avoid the construction of permanent structures.”