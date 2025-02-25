Five get life sentence in Narpala murder case

ANANTAPUR : Anantapur District Judge G Srinivas on Monday sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Matti Pavan Kumar from Narpala.

The court convicted Depo Shajid, Chintaku Ramesh, Chikke Palli Nagendra, Talari Sudhakar, and Talari Arun, imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 each. Advocate Rachamallu Harinath Reddy led the prosecution, presenting strong arguments that secured the conviction.

According to police, Pavan Kumar and Shajid were once close friends but had frequent disputes, prompting Pavan Kumar to move to Anantapur.

On April 12, 2022, Pavan Kumar and his father visited Narpala to collect ration rice.

That afternoon, he encountered Shajid at the Tahsildar’s office, leading to an altercation. Pavan Kumar attacked Shajid with a knife, injuring his hand. In retaliation, Shajid and his associates fatally assaulted Pavan Kumar, recording the crime on video.

Narpala Sub-Inspector U Venkata Prasad registered the case. Itukalapalli Circle Inspectors S Vijay Bhaskar Goud and S Asrar Basha investigated, gathering crucial digital evidence. Despite witness reluctance, forensic analysis and official testimonies ensured conviction.

District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh commended the police for their efforts in securing justice.