SIT to probe alleged irregularities involving former MLA Vamsi

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged irregularities involving former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, including illegal mining and land-related offences.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued an order on Monday appointing Eluru Range Inspector General GVG Ashok Kumar as the SIT head, with Eluru SP Kommi Prathap Siva Kishore and East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore as members.

The Special Investigation Team will function under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and may co-opt other officers with the Director General of Police’s approval.

The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department had submitted a report to the government, alleging that Vamsi Mohan played a key role in illegal gravel and building stone excavation in Krishna district during the previous YSRC regime.

The report claimed that Vamsi Mohan organised, financed, and protected illegal mining operations through close associates.

The report estimated a revenue loss of Rs 195 crore due to illegal activities over five years and severe environmental damage. It also alleged that Vamsi Mohan and his associates engaged in illegal land acquisition through coercion and threats.

Additionally, the report accused him of illegal excavation from Panakala Cheruvu, allegedly generating Rs 100 crore in illicit gains.

The SIT has been granted powers to inquire, register cases, and investigate under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It can summon individuals or officials and record statements.