Three devotees killed in elephant attack near Gundalakona temple in Andhra

KADAPA: In a tragic incident, three devotees lost their lives, and two others sustained severe injuries after being attacked by elephants near Gundalakona temple in Obulavaripalle mandal, Annamayya district, on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the devotees were trekking from Y Kota to Gundalakona for the Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

The deceased have been identified as Vankayala Dinesh (34) from Urlagattu Podu, Arundhatiwada, Tupakula Manemma (40), and Tirupati Changal Rayudu (35) from Kannegunta ST Colony.

According to reports, a group of around 30 devotees from Urlagattu village, Podu Arundathipalem, K Guruguntapalli village, and Kannegunta ST Colony in Railway Koduru mandal of Annamayya district started their trek towards Talakona in Tirupati on Monday evening.

As they reached Jamayalagadda near Gundalakona temple in the early hours of Tuesday, they encountered a herd of elephants in the forest. In an attempt to protect themselves and drive away the animals, the devotees beat drums to scare the tuskers. However, this provoked the elephants, causing them to charge at the group. Three devotees were killed on the spot, while two others suffered severe injuries.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu extended his condolences to the victims’ families. He assured government support and directed officials to provide immediate medical care to the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief and sought a detailed report from the forest and district authorities regarding the incident. He announced a financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh for each deceased’s family and Rs. 5 lakh for the injured. He also directed officials to enhance safety measures for devotees visiting forest temples during Maha Shivaratri.

Additionally, Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar has been instructed to visit the victims’ families and offer support.

Following the attack, authorities have stepped up safety measures to prevent further human-elephant conflicts in the area. Officials have urged devotees to remain cautious while trekking through forest regions and to follow safety guidelines to avoid wildlife encounters.