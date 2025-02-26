TDP, YSRCP spar over Governor’s address in Council

When YSRCP members asked Lokesh to read the Telugu version of the Governor’s address, the HRD minister wittily pointed out that these are the same leaders who criticised the government over the implementation of English Medium but are now eager to read the Telugu copy.

Similarly, when YSRCP leaders alleged that Vice-Chancellors of several universities were pressured to resign to facilitate appointments favoured by the coalition government, Lokesh challenged them to provide evidence, stating that the State government would order an inquiry if proof was submitted.

Responding to YSRCP’s assertion that the TDP-led coalition should pressure the Centre for Special Category Status, given that the Modi government relies on its support, Lokesh emphasised that the TDP and Jana Sena extended unconditional support to the BJP-led NDA government, prioritising AP’s interests. “We have not sought any positions at the Centre. Our only request is to protect the State’s interests. As a result, we secured Rs 13,000 crore to safeguard the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a railway zone, and funds for Polavaram and Amaravati. This is our commitment,” he said.

He further assured that schemes such as Thalliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava would be implemented in April or May, and that teacher recruitment would be completed before the next academic year begins.