Graduates’ MLC election sees cash distribution allegations, security tightened

KAKINADA/GUNTUR: The Graduates’ MLC election in Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district remained largely peaceful, except for two reported incidents.

In Pithapuram, Jana Sena and TDP leaders were allegedly caught on video distributing cash to voters near a polling station. According to reports, JSP and TDP leaders have been offering amounts ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 over the past four days, depending on the area and voter influence. The cash distribution reportedly continued on polling day at multiple polling stations.

CPM leader Duvva Sesha Babji filed a complaint with Kakinada Collector Shan Mohan Sagili, urging strict action against those involved in bribing voters.

Meanwhile, a conflict was reported at polling booth No. 217 at SKBR College in Amalapuram. A representative of the UTF allegedly urged a voter to support PDF candidate DV Raghavulu. Authorities later removed the UTF leader from the premises.

Officials step up security

Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency Legislative Council elections concluded peacefully in the erstwhile Guntur district. Guntur district recorded a 69.57% poll percentage, while Bapatla and Palnadu districts reported 74.30% and 69.32%, respectively. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister Nadendla Manohar, and Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi cast their votes.

Authorities in the Palnadu, Bapatla, and Guntur districts enforced strict security protocols. Police deployed additional forces, enhanced surveillance, and conducted surprise inspections at polling stations.