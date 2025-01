GUNTUR: Stating that the people are his high command, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed that the TDP-led NDA government in the State was working towards improving the lives of the poor.

Naidu distributed social security pensions to eligible beneficiaries in Yellamanda village in Narasaraopet rural mandal of Palnadu district. In a heartening gesture, he made coffee for a family and engaged in a candid conversation to understand their struggles. He instructed officials to provide financial aid to the family for self-employment and housing.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out, “Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to provide monthly pensions to over 64 lakh beneficiaries, with each recipient receiving Rs 4,000 per month.” Highlighting that the State government is distributing pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, Naidu warned that if officials are found disbursing the aid at offices, memos will be sent to them. Asserting that true welfare lies in uplifting the lives of the poor, he criticised the previous government for mismanagement and destruction of public trust by imposing additional taxes and demolishing systems.

New tech for transparent disbursal of pensions

Further, he said the government is adopting technology to ensure transparent disbursal of pensions. He explained that geo-tagging technology is being used to ensure hassle-free distribution of pensions under NTR Bharosa Scheme. Various tools to analyse geo-coordinates has enabled authorities to assess the process of pension delivery district-wise, region-wise, and village-wise. The houses of 63,34,732 pension beneficiaries in the State have been geo-tagged, allowing real-time monitoring of the distribution process which ensures that officials can track whether pensions are being delivered at the beneficiaries’ doorstep or within 300 metres of their residence.

According to a statement released by the government, the initiative has largely succeeded in fulfilling its objective, despite the challenges in Agency areas like Alluri Sitarama Raju district due to network issues.

On the occasion of New Year, pensions for January were disbursed on December 31. According to the government statement, Rs 2,717 crore was disbursed to 63,77,943 beneficiaries, including pensions for 5,402 widows. By noon, 91% of the pensions were distributed.

Additionally, pensions for over 50,000 beneficiaries, who did not receive the aid for the past three months, were paid cumulatively.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Sri Kodandarama Temple and at Trikoteswara Swamy Temple in Kotappakonda.