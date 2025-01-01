GMC’s Manasa Sarovaram Park to get a facelift

GUNTUR: NTR Manasa Sarovaram, a once-thriving amusement park left neglected for over a decade, is set to receive a much-needed facelift. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) plans to revamp the park under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aiming to restore its status as a popular tourist destination.

Located 6 km from Guntur city and sprawling over 53 acres, the park was inaugurated in 1999 and drew thousands of visitors annually. It offered water sports, boating, and other recreational activities, attracting 15,000–18,000 visitors during the holiday season. However, the absence of a municipal council for 11 years left the park unattended, leading to its decline. Overgrown vegetation turned it into a haven for illegal activities and home to poisonous insects, tarnishing its once-vibrant image.

Efforts to revive the park were initiated a few years ago, with plans to develop lawns, children’s play areas, sports sections, boating, horse riding, and fountains, supported by a Rs 20 lakh budget. However, these efforts remained incomplete, leaving citizens disappointed.

Recently, GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu visited the park to inspect its current condition and directed officials to submit a detailed report on its amenities and attractions. He emphasised that the park has the potential to become a major tourist hub for Guntur residents.

He directed the officials to evolve comprehensive plans to take up jungle clearance, conduct a survey to develop park under PPP model, and construct a compound wall.

With summer holidays just a few months away, citizens are hopeful that the long-awaited development of NTR Manasa Sarovaram will be completed in time for the holiday season, restoring its glory as a recreational hotspot for locals and visitors alike.