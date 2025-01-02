Andhra: Girl ends life as friend fails to wish on New Year

ANANTAPUR: In a disturbing incident, an intermediate student ended her life after her close friend failed to wish her a happy new year. The deceased, Thippamma, allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room late Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when her classmates found her dead in her room.

According to Anantapur Rural CI N Sekhar, Thippamma was a second-year intermediate student at a private college on Bellary Bypass Road on the outskirts of Anantapur and was staying in the Rural Development Trust (RDT) hostel. She lost her parents in a road accident a few years ago and had been living in the hostel since then. She had a close friend in the hostel. There was a minor dispute between the duo a couple of days ago. Consequently, her friend did not wish Thippamma a happy new year, which led to Thippamma feeling depressed.

“Both students had a serious discussion over not wishing her, and Thippamma warned her friend of dire consequences for doing something she would never forget. The next day, she was found dead,” said the police. Thippamma’s relatives staged a protest in front of the government hospital, alleging negligence on the part of the hostel management.

