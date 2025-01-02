Woman killed in black magic plot, four held in Andhra

GUNTUR: As many as four people were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Pedakakani. According to the police, Shaik Mallika (29), a native of Nambur village, got married 15 years ago to auto driver Shaik Akbar and has two children.

Due to family disputes, they both got divorced, and Mallika got married to K Prem Kumar. Meanwhile, she allegedly had an illicit relationship with Shaik Abdul Rehman, a businessman in Prathipadu, who gave her over `15 lakh.

However, after a few months, Mallika was allegedly involved in another illicit relationship with Nagababu, a resident of Nambur village. She sent intimate photos of herself with Nagababu to Rehman and asked him to stay away from them.

Angered by this, in a bid to take revenge, Rehman approached Shaik Janab Ahmad, who was reputed to do black magic, and paid Rs 3 lakh to make Mallika infatuated with him again or to make her disabled with black magic.

He also allegedly handed over Mallika’s hair and clothes to Ahmad.

However, when the black magic failed, Rehman instructed Ahmad to kill Mallika. On December 28, Ahmad, along with his two followers Khaza Rasool and Swapna, residents of Prakasam and Guntur districts respectively, choked Mallika to death at her home.

Upon receiving a complaint from the deceased’s mother, Pedakakani police filed a case and launched an investigation. With the help of CCTV footage, the police identified the accused and arrested Rehman, Ahmad, Rasool, and Swapna on Wednesday.