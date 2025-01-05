Andhra model will ensure strengthening of government schools: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the declining enrolment in government institutions, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has said efforts are underway to make them competitive through the Andhra model of school education.

Speaking after launching the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme at a junior college in Payakapuram on Saturday, he said Rs 86 crore will be spent per annum to implement it in 475 junior colleges in State. He highlighted the importance of Intermediate education, and urged students to pursue higher studies.

“Teachers, parents, and students are my brand ambassadors,” he said, appealing for collective efforts from donors, alumni, and voluntary organisations to create exemplary institutions.

He outlined significant reforms taken up by the government, including updating the curriculum, improving infrastructure, and conducting regular parent-teacher meetings.

He announced plans to introduce APEAPCET and NEET materials, internal assessment, and special training in key subjects. A five-star rating system for colleges based on academic performance and infrastructure has been introduced to improve standards.

HRD Minister promises to develop govt schools on par with private institutions

Lokesh stressed the need to address societal issues through education, with initiatives to teach respect for women and moral values. The government has launched campaigns like ‘No Drugs Bro’ to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, supported by the Eagle Task Force to curb drug smuggling.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to basic facilities, free textbooks, and nutritious meals for students. Lokesh also announced transparency in recruitment processes, including the Mega DSC for teacher appointments.