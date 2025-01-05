Andhra model will ensure strengthening of government schools: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the declining enrolment in government institutions, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has said efforts are underway to make them competitive through the Andhra model of school education.
Speaking after launching the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme at a junior college in Payakapuram on Saturday, he said Rs 86 crore will be spent per annum to implement it in 475 junior colleges in State. He highlighted the importance of Intermediate education, and urged students to pursue higher studies.
“Teachers, parents, and students are my brand ambassadors,” he said, appealing for collective efforts from donors, alumni, and voluntary organisations to create exemplary institutions.
He outlined significant reforms taken up by the government, including updating the curriculum, improving infrastructure, and conducting regular parent-teacher meetings.
He announced plans to introduce APEAPCET and NEET materials, internal assessment, and special training in key subjects. A five-star rating system for colleges based on academic performance and infrastructure has been introduced to improve standards.
HRD Minister promises to develop govt schools on par with private institutions
Lokesh stressed the need to address societal issues through education, with initiatives to teach respect for women and moral values. The government has launched campaigns like ‘No Drugs Bro’ to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse, supported by the Eagle Task Force to curb drug smuggling.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to basic facilities, free textbooks, and nutritious meals for students. Lokesh also announced transparency in recruitment processes, including the Mega DSC for teacher appointments.
He urged students to become job creators rather than job seekers, aligning with the government’s vision to develop skilled human resources for the growing IT and electronics industries.
Health Minister and NTR District Incharge Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav urged students to strive for excellence and contribute to building Swarna Andhra Pradesh, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He addressed the decline in trust towards government schools and colleges and asserted that the efforts of Lokesh will restore their glory.
Satya Kumar mentioned the integration of health details of 34 lakh students into health cards under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, and the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram to combat anemia. Andhra Pradesh is the first State to implement a midday meal scheme in junior colleges, spending Rs 90 crore annually to ensure student health, he said.
He also spoke about the government’s focus on skill development, mentioning the State-wide skill census and efforts to prepare youth for opportunities in global companies like Google and Apple. He encouraged students to become wealth creators and contribute to their families, the State, and the nation. “Students should equip themselves to build a prosperous future,” he said.
The event was attended by MP Kesineni Sivanath, MLAs Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao and Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, and other officials.
Earlier, Lokesh and Satya Kumar inspected the classes, labs, and college premises, and interacted with the students about the teaching methods and their skills.
Acting promptly to a student’s request for CCTV cameras at the college, Lokesh directed the authorities to install them in front of the college.
He also instructed Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Rajasekhar Babu to regularly monitor the camera footage to ensure the students’ safety.