Minister Nara Lokesh invites former CM to witness State’s development

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh lambasted former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for accusing the State government of failing to fulfil election promises. He invited Jagan to witness the development under the TDP-led NDA government firsthand. “We laid good roads. He can travel on them fearlessly and witness our developmental initiatives firsthand,” he quipped.

Speaking to newsmen at a government junior college in Vijayawada, Lokesh emphasised the government’s commitment to fulfilling poll promises and implementing additional welfare schemes. He announced that the ‘Ammaku Vandanam’ scheme will be implemented from the next academic year. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for financial mismanagement, which left the State burdened with enormous debt. Despite financial challenges, the State government has revived Anna Canteens, is providing three gas refills, and introduced the mid-day meal scheme for intermediate students, Lokesh explained.

He outlined efforts to improve the higher education sector, stating that the government aims to revamp State universities to be among the top 100 globally.

Lokesh highlighted the appointment of qualified leadership in higher education and transparent processes for selecting vice-chancellors, emphasising that renowned institutions are investing in the State to solidify its status as a knowledge economy.

Reflecting on his interactions with students during the Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh shared their requests for better facilities and curricula in government colleges. He assured that the government is striving to match quality of private institutions. Initiatives like free textbooks, updated curricula, and pilot projects in select schools aim to enhance education standards, he asserted.

Stressing his commitment to strengthening the education system from KG to PG, Lokesh said, “We are studying best practices across the globe and engaging with stakeholders to make informed decisions. It’s my responsibility to deliver better outcomes.”