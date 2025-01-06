Follow time slots for smooth Vaikunta Darshan: TTD chief BR Naidu

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board Chairman BR Naidu has reiterated that devotees must follow the time slots given on their Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tickets for hassle-free experience to avoid long waiting hours.

The board chairman inspected the arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadashi along the four Mada streets of Srivari temple in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, BR Naidu asked the devotees to maintain restraint and get SSD tokens or tickets for comfortable Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. The authorities are making meticulous arrangements in view of previous experiences for Vaikunta Ekadashi, he asserted.

TTD VGO Surendra and other officials accompanied the TTD Chairman during the inspection.