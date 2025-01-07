Expert panel set up to give technical advice to Andhra Pradesh government on HMPV

VIJAYAWADA: With three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) reported in Karnataka and Gujarat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting on Monday with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and officials from the Health Department to review the preparedness for addressing the virus, assess the current situation, and outline mitigation strategies.

During the teleconference, officials explained that HMPV has been prevalent since 2001. They reassured that the virus has a low fatality rate and does not warrant immediate panic.

They also highlighted that there has been no increase in cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) or influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in the State. Additionally, they confirmed that no HMPV cases have been reported in the State so far. In response, Naidu instructed the Health Department to monitor SARI and ILI cases closely.

The Chief Minister was informed that a task force, consisting of microbiologists, pediatricians, pulmonologists, and preventive medicine experts, has been established to provide technical advice to the government and recommend actions for future management. Regarding preparedness at health facilities across the State, officials noted that 10 ICMR-accredited virology labs in the State have been designated for testing.

Enough drug reserves available to treat HMPV

As per Central government guidelines, confirmatory testing will be conducted at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, which will also supply testing kits to ICMR-recognised virology labs. The officials also reported that the State has stockpiled 4.5 lakh N95 masks, 13.71 lakh triple-layer masks, and 3.52 lakh PPE kits.