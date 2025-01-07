Expert panel set up to give technical advice to Andhra Pradesh government on HMPV

VIJAYAWADA: With three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) reported in Karnataka and Gujarat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting on Monday with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and officials from the Health Department to review the preparedness for addressing the virus, assess the current situation, and outline mitigation strategies.
During the teleconference, officials explained that HMPV has been prevalent since 2001. They reassured that the virus has a low fatality rate and does not warrant immediate panic.
They also highlighted that there has been no increase in cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) or influenza-like illnesses (ILI) in the State. Additionally, they confirmed that no HMPV cases have been reported in the State so far. In response, Naidu instructed the Health Department to monitor SARI and ILI cases closely.
The Chief Minister was informed that a task force, consisting of microbiologists, pediatricians, pulmonologists, and preventive medicine experts, has been established to provide technical advice to the government and recommend actions for future management. Regarding preparedness at health facilities across the State, officials noted that 10 ICMR-accredited virology labs in the State have been designated for testing.
Enough drug reserves available to treat HMPV
As per Central government guidelines, confirmatory testing will be conducted at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, which will also supply testing kits to ICMR-recognised virology labs. The officials also reported that the State has stockpiled 4.5 lakh N95 masks, 13.71 lakh triple-layer masks, and 3.52 lakh PPE kits.
Naidu instructed officials to procure additional masks, PPE kits, and sanitisers sufficient for the next three months and ensure their availability in government health facilities. The review confirmed that drugs required for HMPV treatment are available in sufficient quantities. In case of urgency, specialised drugs such as Ribavirin will be procured locally until stocks arrive from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC).
The Chief Minister emphasised special attention to immunosuppressed patients, infants, and individuals with chronic illnesses. He also directed officials to initially procure 3,000 test kits from Germany, with further procurement based on demand.
Regarding isolation facilities, the Chief Minister was informed that 20-bedded isolation wards have been set up in all government teaching and district hospitals, with provisions for expansion if needed.
As detailed advisories from the Central government on HMPV and related action plans are awaited, officials assured Naidu that the State will adhere to the guidelines as soon as they are received.
Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a state-wide mock drill to ensure an uninterrupted oxygen supply, operational oxygen pipelines, liquid oxygen reserves, and PSA plants in hospitals.
Naidu also directed the Directors of Medical Education (DME), Health Services (DSH), and Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW) to closely monitor trends in SARI and ILI cases reported in both government and private hospitals, comparing them with data from previous years to identify potential hotspots for intervention.
Furthermore, Naidu instructed officials to organise campaigns promoting proper handwashing, mask usage, and hygiene maintenance.
Reiterating that the current risk from the virus is minimal, the Health Minister assured the public that there is no cause for panic.