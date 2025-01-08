Andhra Government launches green skilling program

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched India’s largest green skilling initiative to create employment opportunities for youth in the renewable energy sector. The programme, spearheaded by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), aims to generate 7.5 lakh jobs and position the State as a global hub for green talent.

Two key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with Suzlon Energy and Swaniti Initiative to provide training, job mapping, and skill strategy development for the renewable energy industry. The first MoU, signed with Suzlon Energy, aims to train 12,000 individuals in areas such as mechanical, electrical, blade technology, civil, and licensing. Suzlon will also establish five skill labs in select ITIs and polytechnic colleges.

These labs will offer vocational courses ranging from 3 to 12 months or longer, designed to meet the industry’s growing d ema n d f o r s k i l l e d professionals. The second MoU, with Swaniti Initiative, focuses on conducting skill landscape assessments and mapping job opportunities in renewable energy across Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Kurnool districts. Swaniti will prepare a renewable energy skill strategy within four months and oversee its implementation over the next two years.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics Nara Lokesh said, “Green energy is a key focus for Andhra Pradesh. Our goal is to create 2 million jobs over the next five years, fostering enterprise development, self-employment, and income growth for economically disadvantaged families. This programme will help underserved communities while positioning AP as a leader in renewable energy talent.”

Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani highlighted the late founder Tulsi Tanti’s vision of establishing a renewable energy university, saying, “This initiative will position AP as a talent export hub for renewable energy and empower the State to lead in building a sustainable future.”

He also emphasised Suzlon’s expertise as India’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, with over 21,000 MW of installed capacity. Suzlon’s chief human resource officer Rajendra Mehta added, “The Learning Labs will combine classroom and handson training to build 12,000 careers, strengthening India’s sustainable workforce.” Senior officials, including APSSDC MD Ganesh Kumar, Secretary Kona Sasidhar, and representatives from Swaniti Initiative, participated in the event.