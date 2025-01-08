Kadapa MP's assistant summoned again by police for further questioning

KADAPA: Pulivendula police once again questioned Bandi Raghava Reddy, personal assistant of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy.

According to YSRCP social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy, Raghava Reddy provided content for the objectionable posts against APCC chief YS Sharimila and her mother Vijayamma, and N Suneetha Reddy, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy, under instructions from Avinash Reddy.

On Tuesday, Raghava Reddy was summoned by Pulivendula police. After the questioning, he was issued a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC, directing him to appear for further questioning at the Kadapa Crime Branch Police Station on January 9.

Jagan’s kin dies of ill-health

YS Abhishek Reddy (36), a close relative of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, passed away due to health complications. Abhishek, grandson of YS Prakash Reddy, had been undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for the past four months.

Abhishek served as the YSRCP medical wing State secretary, and actively took part in the party’s campaign during the 2024 general elections. Abhishek, along with his wife, worked at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. He was also questioned by CBI in connection with Viveka murder case.