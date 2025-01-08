PVK Naidu Complex to transform into iconic landmark in Guntur

GUNTUR: The PVK Naidu complex in Guntur is set to be redeveloped into a modern market with iconic status. Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srinivasulu announced that the tender process has been completed, and construction will be finished within two years. The project will cost Rs 163 crore and will occupy 1.63 acres in the heart of the city, opposite the GMC main office.

The proposed G+8 model building will feature 11 floors, including free underground parking to ease traffic congestion in the area. Two floors will house offices and shops, which will be rented to vendors, generating income for the GMC.

The revamped complex aims to provide modern facilities while preserving its historical significance. The land was originally donated by PVK Naidu in 1945, and a market complex built on the site served vendors for five decades until its demolition in 2015 due to structural issues.

Recently, Commissioner Srinivasulu and Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi met with market vendor representatives to discuss the project. A special committee comprising GMC officials and vendor representatives will oversee the construction progress. Stalls will be allocated to the existing 374 vendors in the new building, and temporary spaces are being identified for them during construction. Vendors were invited to suggest suitable locations for their interim businesses.

The project signifies a major step forward after years of delay. After the earlier shops were relocated to Red Tank, vendors faced challenges due to low footfall. The revival of this project was prioritised following the reconstitution of the civic body in 2020, with plans to provide a state-of-the-art complex that meets both vendor and public needs. GMC’s ambitious project promises to blend history, utility, and urban development for the people of Guntur.