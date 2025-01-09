Tirupati stampede: CM Naidu suspends key officials, launches judicial inquiry

Families of the deceased will receive Rs 25 lakh and contract-based employment as compensation.

Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who sustained minor injuries. The 31 injured devotees will also be granted special darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Naidu stressed the need for political differences to be set aside and urged that all parties to work together in order to maintain the sanctity of the temple.

He further criticised the practice of distributing tickets in Tirupati, calling it inconsistent with the traditions and beliefs of devotees.

He also questioned the decision to extend the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan period to 10 days, suggesting it should be limited to only two days as per Agama Shastra.