‘No truth in Jagan’s claim of cops’ diversion’, says Anantapur Range DIG Shemushi Bajpai

VIJAYAWADA: Anantapur Range DIG Dr Shemushi Bajpai on Friday refuted YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations that police personnel assigned to Vaikunta Ekadasi duties were diverted for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Kuppam.

Calling the allegations baseless, she clarified that separate police forces had been deployed to ensure security both in Kuppam and during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in Tirumala.

Addressing concerns over the stampede in Tirupati, the DIG explained that initial findings suggest the tragedy was caused by an unexpected surge in the crowd, compounded by delayed decision-making by on-duty personnel. She said authorities are reviewing whether appropriate precautions were taken before opening the gates. CCTV footage and mobile phone videos are also being analysed.

Highlighting that a thorough probe is underway to establish the facts and take appropriate action, she emphasised that over 1,500 police officers were deployed to ensure safety of devotees at the token distribution centres. Additionally, a total of 2,424 officers were assigned to maintain law and order during the Vaikunta Ekadasi fete at Tirumala.