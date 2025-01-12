Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu promises to solve grievances of people

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu gave a patient ear to the public and received their grievances at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Besides extending financial support from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to those suffering from various ailments, Naidu assured to initiate steps to address the issues.

Among the visitors is one woman named Venkayamma who appealed to the Chief Minister regarding the alleged illegal occupation of her hotel by former YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy near Narasaraopet bus stand. She informed the Chief Minister that former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao sanctioned her the land, and she is eking out a living from the hotel which had been occupied forcefully by the followers of Gopireddy. She was forced out of her hotel when YSRCP came to power in 2019, Venkayamma explained to Naidu. She urged the Chief Minister to take steps to handover the hotel to her and take action against the YSRCP leaders Subba Reddy and Lakshman Reddy.

Likewise, many individuals from various parts across the State thronged the TDP headquarters and submitted their pleas to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Mokkapati Seshagiri Rao and Radhakrishna donated Rs 1 lakh each to Anna Canteens and handed over the cheques to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.