Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Andhra Pradesh highways

VIJAYAWADA: National Highways in the State have been witnessing bumper-to-bumper traffic since Friday night as thousands of people flock to their hometowns in view of Sankranti. Families, employees, and students are either heading home or visiting Godavari districts, renowned for their Sankranti celebrations.

With schools and colleges declaring holidays and the addition of a second Saturday to the long weekend have resulted in flooded roads. Private vehicles, and RTC buses, created beelines at toll plazas, particularly at Keesara on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH, and at Eluru, and Kovvur. In response to the congestion, authorities deployed additional personnel at toll plazas.

Despite efforts, vehicles moved at a snail’s pace at key points. Officials have opened seven toll booths for vehicles heading from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and three for incoming traffic. Many families preferred travelling in private cars, resulting in the gridlock. To ease congestion in Vijayawada, the newly constructed bypass road at Gollapudi has been opened. Vehicles bound for Eluru, Godavari districts, and Vizag, are now diverted via the West bypass road from Guntupalli. NTR CP SV Rajashekhar Babu announced plans to arrange alternate routes for vehicles on Chennai-Visakhapatnam highway.