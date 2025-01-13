Rajasthan boys win national roll ball tourney

KURNOOL: Indulging in sports from a young age brings mental joy and physical fitness, said former Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of the Junior Roll Ball National Championship at Ridge School in Kurnool, TG Venkatesh welcomed the decision to hold the national event in Kurnool, and expressed his happiness.

The former MP emphasised that everyone should develop an interest in sports from childhood, as excellence in sports could chart a bright future and recognition.

Sports persons also have better employment opportunities, Venkatesh stated.

Later, the guests presented prizes to the winning teams, and congratulated them on their performance.

Rajasthan team won the first place in boys category, followed by Tamil Nadu. In girls category, Assam team clinched the championship while Rajasthan team won runner-up trophy.

Ridge School founder G Pullaiah, CEOs G Gopinath, G Soumya Gopinath, Roll Ball National Vice-President G Chandramouli, State Secretary Anil Kumar Reddy, event convener Sunil Reddy and others were present.