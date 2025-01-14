Boost to fisheries sector in Prakasam

ONGOLE: The fishermen community of K Pallipalem village in Kothapatnam mandal of Prakasam district is set to benefit from a multipurpose Fisheries Centre sanctioned by the Union government under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The Centre has allocated Rs 2 crore to develop infrastructure and improve livelihoods in this coastal village, identified under the Climate Resilient Coastal Fishermen Villages (CRCFV) initiative.
K Pallipalem is among 100 coastline villages selected for development under the PMMSY programme. A detailed field survey has identified 5,746 fishermen beneficiaries in the village. A site near the village has been earmarked for setting up the Fisheries Centre, which will feature stalls showcasing fisheries produce. “We have submitted estimates and a detailed project report (DPR) to the government. Once approved, we will begin work on the project,” said A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Joint Director of Fisheries.
The sanctioned funds will cover multiple initiatives, including a Rs 30.62 lakh multipurpose Fisheries Centre, a 10-tonne capacity ice plant worth Rs 15.82 lakh, and infrastructure upgrades costing Rs 46.03 lakh. Additional allocations include Rs 30 lakh for 30 sea cage culture units, Rs 10 lakh for 100 safety apparatus kits, Rs 10 lakh for 50 GPS handsets and Rs 6.93 lakh for fish markets. Beachside plantations (Rs 5 lakh), solar lights (Rs 9.23 lakh), and life jackets (Rs 5 lakh) will also be provided. The PMMSY scheme aims to alleviate the hardships faced by fishermen, who often endure life-threatening situations and financial losses due to capsized boats, sunken nets, and damaged equipment. By funding infrastructural development, the programme seeks to create a safer and more sustainable living environment for the fishing community.
The Fisheries Centre and related facilities are expected to boost the economic and social welfare of K Pallipalem’s fishermen, fostering resilience and long-term growth in this coastal village.