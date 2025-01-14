Boost to fisheries sector in Prakasam

The sanctioned funds will cover multiple initiatives, including a Rs 30.62 lakh multipurpose Fisheries Centre, a 10-tonne capacity ice plant worth Rs 15.82 lakh, and infrastructure upgrades costing Rs 46.03 lakh. Additional allocations include Rs 30 lakh for 30 sea cage culture units, Rs 10 lakh for 100 safety apparatus kits, Rs 10 lakh for 50 GPS handsets and Rs 6.93 lakh for fish markets. Beachside plantations (Rs 5 lakh), solar lights (Rs 9.23 lakh), and life jackets (Rs 5 lakh) will also be provided. The PMMSY scheme aims to alleviate the hardships faced by fishermen, who often endure life-threatening situations and financial losses due to capsized boats, sunken nets, and damaged equipment. By funding infrastructural development, the programme seeks to create a safer and more sustainable living environment for the fishing community.

The Fisheries Centre and related facilities are expected to boost the economic and social welfare of K Pallipalem’s fishermen, fostering resilience and long-term growth in this coastal village.