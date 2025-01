Speaking at a press conference alongside TTD EO J Syamala Rao and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Naidu urged devotees not to believe the false propaganda being spread about Tirumala on social media.

Acknowledging that there may have been some delay in executing the Board’s decisions due to technical reasons, the TTD chief emphasised that allegations of a lack of coordination between himself and Rao were entirely false. He requested the media to cross-check facts before publishing reports related to Tirumala, as these matters concern the sentiments of millions of people. Naidu dismissed reports suggesting that the stampede occurred due to a lack of coordination between the TTD Board and officials, emphasising, “We are progressing with everyone’s coordination.”

He highlighted the elaborate arrangements made for devotees to have a smooth darshan during the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, which runs from January 10 to 19.