Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

ONGOLE: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife suspecting her fidelity in Cumbham town, the Prakasam police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ardhaveeti Siva Rangaiah, a private transport driver and the deceased was Anjali (40), was an aaya at a private school.

According to Markapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) U Nagaraju, the accused suspected his wife’s fidelity based on rumours.

They were married for 26 years and parents to three married daughters. The couple had dinner together on January 12. Around 3 am on Monday, Siva executed his plan, striking Anjali while she was asleep, on the head with a wooden log he had secretly brought into the house earlier. Anjali died on the spot.

The Cumbham Circle Inspector (CI) Mallikarjuna and Sub-Inspector (SI) Narasimha Rao inspected the scene and launched an investigation under the directives of District Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar. The accused was arrested swiftly following a detailed probe led by Markapur DSP Nagaraju. The accused was sent to judicial remand the same day. SP Damodar commended the prompt action of the police team.