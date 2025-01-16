Andhra Pradesh

Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

They were married for 26 years and parents to three married daughters.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

ONGOLE: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife suspecting her fidelity in Cumbham town, the Prakasam police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ardhaveeti Siva Rangaiah, a private transport driver and the deceased was Anjali (40), was an aaya at a private school.

According to Markapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) U Nagaraju, the accused suspected his wife’s fidelity based on rumours.

They were married for 26 years and parents to three married daughters. The couple had dinner together on January 12. Around 3 am on Monday, Siva executed his plan, striking Anjali while she was asleep, on the head with a wooden log he had secretly brought into the house earlier. Anjali died on the spot.

The Cumbham Circle Inspector (CI) Mallikarjuna and Sub-Inspector (SI) Narasimha Rao inspected the scene and launched an investigation under the directives of District Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar. The accused was arrested swiftly following a detailed probe led by Markapur DSP Nagaraju. The accused was sent to judicial remand the same day. SP Damodar commended the prompt action of the police team.

man kills wife
suspects fidility

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com