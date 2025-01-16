Man sets dog and scooter on fire over mobile row

NELLORE: A shocking incident of cruelty has surfaced at Chemudugunta Panchayat in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district, where a man, Sk Farid, allegedly set a pet dog and a scooter on fire following a dispute over a damaged mobile phone. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred late Tuesday night and has drawn widespread condemnation from locals and animal welfare groups.

The victim, Dachuru Narasimha, a car driver, reportedly handed over a mobile phone belonging to Farid’s friend. Farid accused him of damaging the phone’s display and left in anger. Hours later, Farid returned with petrol packets, poured petrol on Narasimha’s scooter and his tied-up pet dog, and set them ablaze at the victim’s gate. Hearing the dog’s cries, Narasimha’s family rushed out, rescuing the injured animal while the scooter was completely destroyed. The dog sustained severe injuries but survived.