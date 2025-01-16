Thousands of devotees witness Makara Jyoti at Ayyappa Devasthanam

GUNTUR: The Ayyappa Devasthanam saw a spiritually charged atmosphere on Tuesday as thousands of devotees gathered to witness the Makara Jyothi, organised by the Crane Religious Trust. Grandhi Venkatalakshmi Kantharao, chairman of Crane Companies, along with his wife, Lakshmi Hymavathi, performed the sacred ritual on the occasion.

The Makara Jyothi was lit following the Deeparadhana, during which Lord Ayyappa’s idol was adorned with holy ornaments brought from the Crane factory in Sampath Nagar.

The Thiruvabharanam procession, led by the Kantharao family, included their daughter Himaja and son-in-law M Diwakar. Venkatalakshmi Kantharao stated that the temple, one of the State’s largest, has hosted special rituals for 49 years, drawing lakhs of devotees. He highlighted the auspicious nature of witnessing the Makara Jyothi and urged devotees to support spiritual events. Crane Group staff, including Tanguturi Mani, joined the ceremonies, along with several devotees.