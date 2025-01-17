Four dead, 22 injured in road accident near Gangasagaram in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: Four passengers were killed and nearly 22 others sustained injuries in a road accident near Gangasagaram, Chittoor, in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred when a private travel bus, en route to Tiruchirappalli from Tirupati, collided with a divider and overturned while attempting to avoid hitting a stationary tipper truck parked for highway construction. The bus fell across the road leading to traffic congestion.

Upon learning of the incident, District Collector Sumit Kumar rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations. The injured passengers were rushed to the Chittoor district hospital, with critically injured individuals being transferred to CMC Vellore for specialized medical care.

In response to the incident, Sumit Kumar assured that enhanced medical services are being provided to the victims. Minister for Transportation M Ramprasad Reddy expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed Chittoor district medical authorities to offer better medical support for those in critical condition.