Andhra Pradesh poised to be a global shipbuilding destination

VIJAYAWADA: In line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government is committed to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a leader in shipbuilding. With its 1,053 km coastline, a well-developed port network, and strategic locations, the State has immense potential to become a global shipbuilding destination.

On Friday, Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investment) S Suresh Kumar held a crucial meeting to discuss opportunities for developing a state-of-the-art shipbuilding industry in AP. This aligns with the Government of India’s Maritime Vision 2047, which aims to place India among the top five shipbuilding nations in the world.

To accelerate this vision, the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB), recently invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for shipbuilding investments in Andhra Pradesh. The APMB team had reached out through this EOI to the world’s leading shipbuilders, and garnered a lot of attention in the marketplace.

Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean shipbuilders had previously engaged with the APMB, and showed strong interest in the State’s potential. Their site visits and discussions highlighted Andhra Pradesh as a promising destination for shipyard development.

The meeting focused on exploring collaboration opportunities with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), a leading shipbuilder in India. GRSE representatives had productive discussions with the APMB, and also visited potential sites for setting up shipbuilding facilities.

According to officials, GRSE representatives were impressed with Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure and coastal resources. Discussions centered around how the State can contribute to achieving India’s Maritime Vision 2047 through shipbuilding, and development of maritime ancillary industry cluster. The APMB assured full support, including incentives, streamlined approvals, and infrastructure development, to encourage investments.