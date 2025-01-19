Flamingo Fest kicks off at Sullurpeta in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Flamingo Festival 2025 commenced on a grand note at Sullurpeta in Tirupati on Saturday and will run until January 20.

Tourism Minister Kandukuru Durgesh, along with Sullurpeta MLA Nellavala Vijayashree and District Collector Dr S Venkateshwar, inaugurated the event, which features cultural programmes, wildlife awareness initiatives and tourism activities across Pulicat Lake, Atakanitippa and BV Palem.

Durgesh praised the audiovisual presentation highlighting flamingos and Pulicat Lake’s scenic beauty while stressing the environmental significance of migratory birds and their role in promoting ecological balance. He commended the district administration for organising the festival within a short timeframe.

MLA Vijayashree expressed enthusiasm for reviving the festival after five years, citing support from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the Tourism Department. She encouraged public participation in activities designed to boost tourism and celebrate the region’s natural and cultural heritage. District Collector Venkateshwar noted the festival’s importance as the first major event in Tirupati district, emphasising the lake’s ecological value and its role in supporting local fishermen. He highlighted efforts to promote tourism while balancing environmental conservation and economic growth, including plans to improve tourism infrastructure and create job opportunities for youth and fishermen.

At the Junior College Grounds in Sullurpeta, stalls, medical camps and cultural activities were set up to engage visitors. Events such as photography contests, boating and sporting competitions drew enthusiastic participation from locals and tourists alike. Sri City, one of the key venues, hosted symposiums on biodiversity, sustainability and eco-tourism, alongside an industrial development exhibit inaugurated by Durgesh.

A CSR conclave highlighted corporate contributions to environmental conservation, with Sri City announcing a collective donation of Rs 1 crore for nature preservation. Dr Ravindra Sannareddy from Sri City emphasised the need for collective efforts to safeguard treasures like Pulicat Lake, aligning with sustainable development goals.