Amit Shah discusses BJP strategies, temple autonomy with AP leaders

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate meetings with the State BJP and VHP leaders in Vijayawada on Sunday. He focused on strengthening the party in the State and promoting awareness among people about the Central schemes at the meeting with BJP leaders, which was chaired by State party chief Daggubati Purandeswari.

He is said to have discussed the appointment of new State BJP chief at the meeting. Later, some aspirants for the post, including MLA Sujana Chowdary and a few MPs, met Amit Shah individually, triggering significant buzz within BJP circles.

Amit Shah urged the BJP leaders to prioritise public outreach, highlighting the Central aid to AP. BJP activists should unitedly strive to strengthen the party in the State, setting aside differences if any among them, he asserted.

Amit Shah congratulated the BJP and VHP leaders for the successful conduct of ‘Hyndava Sankharavam’ in Vijayawada recently.

VHP national vice-president G Gangaraju and others presented a copy of the declaration adopted at ‘Hyndava Sankharavam’ to the Home Minister, which sought more autonomy for temples.

Speaking about their discussions with Amit Shah, Gangaraju said, “We highlighted the need for provision of more autonomy to temples to prevent incidents like the Tirumala laddu prasadam row. The Home Minister assured us that the Centre would take appropriate action on the matter.”