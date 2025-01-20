Andhra Pradesh will play a major role in Viksit Bharat: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking the Centre for extending its support to Andhra Pradesh, which suffered a lot due to mismanagement of the previous regime, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh will play a major role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat@2047.
He lauded the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the most pressing issues in the country, and acknowledged that Shah is adopting novel methods like setting up a separate dashboard to maintain law and order.
“I have seen several Home Ministers in my life but for the first time I am experiencing such an efficient Home Minister like Amit Shah. He is not only utilising the necessary technology and undertaking the appointments but also during disasters issuing clear directions to the forces concerned as to how to effectively counter them. I personally sometimes feel jealous of Amit Shah on observing his effective handling of things. Whenever I have a meeting with Amit Shah, he always shares innovative ideas and he has advised me to move ahead not in a routine manner but with novel objectives. I sincerely appreciate this as any issue can be resolved if one thinks in an innovative manner,” Naidu said.
He participated in the inaugural ceremony of NIDM Southern Campus at Kondapavuluru village near Vijayawada on Sunday as a chief guest.
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP State president and Rajamahendravaram MP D Purandeswari, Central Ministers K Rammohan Naidu, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others took part in it.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu said NDRF is protecting the lives of lakhs of people during natural calamities. It has extended its services during calamities that took place not only in the country, but also in nations like Japan in 2011, in Nepal in 2015 and in Turkey in 2023, he highlighted.
“It is the NDRF that comes to anyone’s mind immediately after any calamity takes place as it effectively counters disasters like cyclones, fire accidents and earthquakes. I personally witnessed the valiant services of NDRF forces during Hudhud Cyclone that hit North Andhra in 2014 and the recent Budameru floods,” he recalled.
Mentioning that it is clearly stated in the AP Reorganisation Act that the NDRF campus should be set up in Andhra Pradesh, he said the then Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, laid the foundation stone for the campus while the then Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, laid the stone for the NIDM campus. “I am very happy to see both the campuses are being declared open by Amit Shah,” Naidu said. He highlighted the initiative of interlinking of rivers to make the state drought-free.
Pawan Kalyan said the Panchayat Raj Department will impart the disaster management training to staff at village level in coordination with NDRF.