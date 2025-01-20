Andhra Pradesh will play a major role in Viksit Bharat: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking the Centre for extending its support to Andhra Pradesh, which suffered a lot due to mismanagement of the previous regime, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Andhra Pradesh will play a major role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat@2047.

He lauded the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the most pressing issues in the country, and acknowledged that Shah is adopting novel methods like setting up a separate dashboard to maintain law and order.

“I have seen several Home Ministers in my life but for the first time I am experiencing such an efficient Home Minister like Amit Shah. He is not only utilising the necessary technology and undertaking the appointments but also during disasters issuing clear directions to the forces concerned as to how to effectively counter them. I personally sometimes feel jealous of Amit Shah on observing his effective handling of things. Whenever I have a meeting with Amit Shah, he always shares innovative ideas and he has advised me to move ahead not in a routine manner but with novel objectives. I sincerely appreciate this as any issue can be resolved if one thinks in an innovative manner,” Naidu said.

He participated in the inaugural ceremony of NIDM Southern Campus at Kondapavuluru village near Vijayawada on Sunday as a chief guest.