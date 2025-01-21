Elevation of Lokesh is a fair ask, says JSP leader

TIRUPATI: Maintaining that there was nothing wrong with TDP leaders and cadre calling for the elevation of IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to the position of Deputy Chief Minister, Tirupati Jana Sena in-charge Kiran Royal described it as a fair expectation.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Monday, he pointed out that the marginalised and weaker sections had also expressed a desire for Jana Sena Party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to become Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.